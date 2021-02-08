Texas Representative Cody Harris was appointed to serve on three committees by Speaker Dade Phelan, including as Vice-Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, during the 87th Legislative Session.
The Natural Resources Committee is the starting point for all bills dealing with the control and development of land and water resources, including the taking, storing, control and use of all water in Texas.
Harris was also appointed to the Calendars Committee. The procedural committee plays an important role maintaining efficient operations, overseeing which bills are heard on the floor of the House.
He was also appointed to the Transportation Committee, which oversees all transportation in Texas, including legislation concerning bridges, roads, mass transit, and high-speed rail.
“I assure you that I will fight to protect private property owners against the proposed high-speed rail project that would cut through sections of House District 8,” Harris said.
“I’m fortunate that all three committees will allow me to represent House District 8 in significant ways. I am excited to see what is in store for the next few months.”
Harris said he can’t wait to get to work on behalf of the people of Anderson, Freestone, Hill and Navarro Counties. But acknowledged this legislative session begins in uncharted territory due to COVID-19 pandemic.
