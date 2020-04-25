Blooming Grove Independent School District made the following announcement this week naming Rick Hartley as its lone finalist for superintendent:
“Mr. Hartley is excited about serving the community of Blooming Grove ISD. He comes to us after serving as Superintendent of Shepherd ISD and, previously, Assistant Superintendent in Waco ISD. Having been an educator for 32 years, he brings a passion for providing students opportunities to be more than they imagined.
Hartley has been married to wife Barbara for 34 years. They have a daughter, son-in-law, and four wonderful grandchildren.
His hobbies away from school are centered around reading, wood working, golf, and motorcycle rides. They enjoy small town living and are looking forward to becoming part of the community.”
