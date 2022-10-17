As a crisp Autumn chill fills the air, Corsicana Main Street is gearing up to host two spooky events, one family-friendly for the little boys and ghouls and another adults-only event featuring some special witches’ brew.
Witches Night Out
Join Corsicana Main Street for its new event, an evening Witches Night Out sip and stroll from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 starting at the Pocket Park at 118 N. Beaton St.
“Grab your friends and dress in your best witchy wear for a night downtown to sip and shop the downtown retailers,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “The event is sponsored by the Keller Williams Corsicana Team and there will also be a witches hat contest to enter and win gift cards to downtown retailers.”
There will also be a drawing for more prizes to those that complete their “Witch Maps” by visiting each participating retailer. Maps may be picked up at Pocket Park, 118 N. Beaton. The witches hat contest will also be held at the Pocket Park from 6 to 7:45 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Live music will also be offered at the Pocket Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Wine will be served by participating retailers so participation is limited to shopper ages 21 and up.
Boo on the Block
Join Corsicana Main Street and the Corsicana Parks Department for their annual, Boo On The Block from 3 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Corsicana.
Get ready for a little scare at 210 E. Fifth Ave. where the Parks Department will have a haunted house ready for those brave enough to visit.
“Do you believe in monsters?” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director. “The Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department has bloody zombies, Leatherface from chain aw massacre, clowns, witches, warlocks and more at the haunted house on Fifth Avenue. There will be strange noises on this interactive walking startle-fun experience. Be prepared its going to be wicked fun on Halloween horror night!”
On Beaton between Fifth and Collin, Main Street will have the Boo Headquarters set up where little ones can pick up their Boo Maps to begin trick or treating through downtown. The first 50 to complete their maps and return to Main Street will win a prize.
Other activities on Beaton include a trackless train, games, face painters and balloon artists. Corsicana Police and Fire Departments will also be in attendance with special activities for the kids. In addition, special food trucks, C&S Baking Co and Boho Snow will be there serving up some extra sweet treats.
“Boo On The Block has been our biggest children’s event every year and we are excited to celebrate and introduce a few new activities for the community,” Tidwell said. “Last year we had over 2,000 kids converge on our downtown and we look forward to this year’s event. We can’t wait to scare you…I mean see you.”
Questions about Boo On The Block can be sent to Amy Tidwell at 903-654-4851 or atidwell@corsicanatx.gov.
