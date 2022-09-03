For the first time since the COVID pandemic shut down large gatherings, area agencies got together to host a Community Health & Wellness Expo Thursday at the Cook Education Center.
Over 40 vendors including home health, pharmacies, hospice, funeral homes, insurance, law firms and more, hosted booths with giveaways and informational brochures to discuss advance directives to help plan ahead.
“We have many local facilities and guests from as far as Ennis and Fairfield,” said co-organizer Jennifer Cottongame with Legacy Rehab and Healthcare. “We are trying to pick up where we left off before COVID and left people know about area services. The entire community was invited and there is information here for everybody but it is geared more toward senior citizens.”
Lunch was provided, along with blood pressure checks, advance directive help, senior services, and door prizes.
Navarro Regional Hospital’s Director of physical therapy Vicki Arnett and Mike Ellis, CEO spoke as guests enjoyed lunch.
“All the vendors we invited showed up, so we are excited” said co-organizer Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice. “This is our first year back since COVID and we would really like to do this each year. We wanted to see each other face to face again, we have all missed it.”
