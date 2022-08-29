A Community Health & Wellness Expo will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Cook Education Center on the Navarro College campus at 3100 W. Collin St. in Corsicana.
Lunch will be provided, along with blood pressure checks, advance directive help, senior services, and door prizes. There will be about 40 vendors including insurance, law firms, and more, to discuss advance directives to help plan ahead, and health experts of their field.
Navarro Regional Hospital’s Director of physical therapy Vicki Arnett will speak at 11:30 a.m. and Mike Ellis, CEO will speak at noon.
For more information, contact Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice at 903-467-3232 or Jennifer Cottongame with Legacy West at 903-493-0557.
