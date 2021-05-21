While sore throats, earaches, and minor cough and cold symptoms can often wait until morning, some symptoms always demand immediate medical attention, including loss of consciousness, uncontrollable bleeding, and signs of heart attack or stroke.
You’re probably familiar with the telltale symptoms of heart attack — chest pain, shortness of breath and upper-body discomfort — and stroke, which can include severe headache, disorientation, difficulty walking and/or speaking, and weakness or numbness on one side of the body. But can you identify the lesser-known signs?
Women’s heart attack and stroke symptoms often differ from those experienced by men. Fatigue and nausea are common heart attack symptoms in women, while women’s stroke symptoms may include chest pain, heart palpitations, nausea and shortness of breath, according to the National Stroke Association.
Fainting, fevers greater than 100.4 degrees in infants and 105 degrees in older children and adults, severe pain anywhere in the body, and significant vomiting and diarrhea also require evaluation. In terms of injuries, head injuries — especially those accompanied by loss of consciousness and/or vomiting — and deep wounds causing unmanageable bleeding are best managed in the ED.
Although these symptoms are commonly associated with medical emergencies, you know your body best and should always feel comfortable seeking emergency medical care any time you experience unusual or concerning symptoms. This will not only set your mind at ease, but also ensure you have quick access to potentially lifesaving medical care, if needed.
When certain health conditions, including heart attack and stroke, are left untreated, the risk of permanent disability or death increases by the minute. For example, according to the National Stroke Association, for every minute a stroke goes untreated, nearly 2 million brain cells die. If you experience the following symptoms, seek emergency care immediately.
Heart Attack
• chest pain or discomfort
• extreme fatigue
• heart palpitations
• nausea or vomiting
• pain in the abdomen, neck, shoulder or arms
• shortness of breath
Stroke
• difficulty walking or speaking
• disorientation
• sudden, severe headache
• weakness or numbness on one side of the body
Identifying the symptoms of a medical emergency is the first step toward lifesaving care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.