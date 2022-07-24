Collin Street Bakery, headquartered in Corsicana, with bakeshops in Waco and Tyler, and a world-wide mail order business, was recently recognized by HEB Grocery Company as a “Million Dollar Seller” in its stores.
In 2018 Collin Street entered its famous fruitcake in HEB's "Quest for Texas Best" competition. Out of nearly 1,000 vendor entries that year, CSB was named a top 25 finalist and was awarded space in over 200 HEB stores. Out of over 5,000 HEB “Quest" participants over the past eight years, only a small portion earn a spot on HEB’s shelves, and only 38 have surpassed $1 million in sales.
By year’s end, 2022, Collin Street Bakery is poised to double that achievement, as it is currently sitting at $1.8 million in sales through HEB’s 420 stores in the southern United States and Mexico.
Both Collin Street and HEB are over 100 year old family-owned businesses and highly recognized, iconic Texas brands.
Collin Street Bakery, founded in Corsicana in 1896, is a 126-year-old, family owned and operated business. Its set to bake and ship about two million pounds of fruitcake into all 50 States, and 190 foreign countries this year. The bakery has been featured in numerous publications including People magazine, Bon Appétit, Southern Living, Gourmet, Texas Monthly, and many more. Nationally read newspapers like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, and the Boston Globe, as well as major market Texas newspapers like The San Antonio Express News, Houston Post, Dallas Morning News, Austin American Statesman, Fort Worth Star Telegram, and the Waco Tribune, have all featured stories on this bakery. Collin Street Bakery has also been featured on nationally televised programs like The Food Network’s “Best Thing I Ever Ate,” ABC’s “The Chew,” The Travel Channel’s “Jingle Brawls,” the History Channel’s “How Things Are Made,” and many more. There is even a major Hollywood movie being discussed, with hopes of getting into the theaters within the next two years.
HEB, headquartered in San Antonio, was founded in Kerrville, in 1905 by Florence Butt, and is still owned and operated by the Butt family. It is one of the nation’s largest independently-owned grocers, with annual sales of $34 billion. They own and manage over 420 stores and almost 150,000 employees, servicing Texas and Mexico.
