Did you know you can donate your gently used clothing, furniture, appliances, and household items to The Salvation Army? Your donations can make an impact in someone’s life.
The Salvation Army is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 10 through 16. Since 1896, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community 365 days a year, providing assistance to individuals and families who find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.
The Salvation Army Family store, located at 212 E. First Ave., Corsicana, helps the community in a couple of very important ways. When you donate goods, you're helping to provide items that are sold to the community or given to those in great need. When you shop for items at our stores, not only are you getting a great deal, but you’re directly funding the life-restoring programs that exist at The Salvation Army. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of donated items at the store support the year-round work and ministry of The Salvation Army in Corsicana.
“We’re always in need of donations for our Family Store. It’s great to clear out your closet or garage and know your items are helping someone in need. Donations are tax deductible – and we’ll even come and pick up them up!” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “As well as providing great value items for people to buy, the proceeds from the store support all of the programs at The Salvation Army. Your donations of clothing and furniture help provide shelter for someone experiencing homelessness, give a hot meal to someone who is hungry, and help provide financial assistance to families in crisis.”
When you bring a bag of clothes or a box of gently used items to your local Family Store, The Salvation Army processes the items, sorting and sizing, and adds them to our inventory. New items are added every week so there’s always something fresh. The items you donate are added to its shelves and clothing racks.
“Our store is frequented by so many different people. Some are looking for their own unique fashion sense, some are looking for a deal, and some are there because they have no where else to go and can’t afford department store prices,” Schmidt said. “Whether you donate or shop at our family store, you’re making a real impact in your local community.”
Store Hours:
Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donation Center Hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, items must be boxed or bagged.
“We’re having a special National Salvation Army Week sale at the Family Store,” Schmidt said. “We look forward to seeing you at the Family Store this week to help us celebrate. Wednesday is Customer Appreciation, and everything in store is half-off.”
In major cities, proceeds of sales at The Salvation Army Family Stores support the Adult Rehabilitation Centers, the nation's largest free drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. For more than 100 years, The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Centers and Harbor Light Center programs have offered spiritual, emotional, and social assistance to those who have lost the ability to cope with their problems and provide for themselves. Our no-cost programs provide housing, food, counseling, community, and employment as we work to treat the symptoms, and ultimately the root causes, of prolonged alcohol and drug dependence.
For more information or to schedule a donation pick up, please call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131 or visit 212 E. First Ave. in Corsicana, or online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org
