Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster Thursday, declaring the county had “suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of the same) resulting from severe weather, ice, and sleet.”
The declaration will be in effect for seven days unless the Commissioners Court extends it and disaster declarations of this type help the county become eligible for help from state agencies.
Governor Greg Abbott’s Ice Storm Disaster Declaration for Texas, which included Henderson County, also included Denton, Hays, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties, all of which were impacted by widespread property damage, hazardous travel disruptions, and localized power outages.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management encourages citizens to report storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool damage assessment survey. This survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting https://damage.tdem.texas.gov.
Reporting damage through the iSTAT survey is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and it does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.
The information provided in the survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.
In addition to the declaration, the Henderson County Commissioners Court also posted a thank you to the community of helpers on their social media page over the weekend stating, “Henderson County Commissioners Court would like to extend its sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who provided support during the recent ice storm. The members of the Emergency Management Office dedicated countless hours to their responsibility, working tirelessly to meet any situation that arose. Their commitment was evident, and they are commended for the dedication they showed in their work.
All levels of county government responded to the call this week, and we would like to give a special thank you to those who were out in the storm, such as Sheriff's deputies and precinct personnel who continue to work on clearing storm debris. That work will continue for several days to come.
We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to others who provided support during the storm's aftermath. Your hard work and dedication were greatly appreciated, from first responders and emergency workers to municipalities, nonprofits, and volunteers. Your generous contributions helped make our communities more resilient in the face of adversity.
Your efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are deeply grateful for your dedication and hard work. Thank you for your continued support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.