After a successful week in December, the Heritage Bowl committee gave back to its hometown in March.
The Funtown RV Heritage Bowl was a smashing success last fall, as college football fans flocked back to Corsicana for the annual Division II bowl game played at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at Corsicana High School.
On March 3, the committee paid it forward, doling out more in donations than in any of the previous four years the game was played. It awarded $2,000 to both Child Advocates of Navarro County and Special Olympics of Navarro County.
“We are proud to be a part of such a great community and are honored to be in a position to support other non-profits who are doing phenomenal work,” said Aric Bonner, chair of the Heritage Bowl Committee.
“The 2021 Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl was a great success, and we are thrilled to be able to contribute to two organizations that are cornerstones in Navarro County.”
Oklahoma Baptist University defeated the University of Texas-Permian Basin, 24-21, Dec. 3 in a game that culminated a three-day span of activities for both teams and the community. The two teams arrived Dec. 1 and participated in a banquet at Navarro College, while also touring the Cook Center museums. The entertaining event ended in a spirited Karaoke contest, also won by OBU.
On Friday, both teams participated in High Five Friday at schools throughout the Corsicana Independent School District. They also conducted walk throughs at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, and were treated to a movie at Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille. The evening ended with a downtown pep rally on Beaton Street.
Revenue from robust ticket and T-shirt sales allowed the committee to select two charities to support this year. Both Child Advocates and Special Olympics play a vital role in Navarro County, and both rely on donations to help them succeed. The Special Olympians are preparing to compete for the first time since pre-pandemic conditions set in almost two years ago.
For more information, visit www.funtownrvheritagebowl.com and cacnav.org.
