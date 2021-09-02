After a successful 2019 endeavor that saw teams and fans flock to Corsicana from Arkansas, New Mexico and parts in between, and saw the game broadcast to more than 100 million homes, the Heritage Bowl received a $20,000 commitment from the Corsicana Visitor’s Bureau to help advance the game’s reach to broader masses.
The organization’s focus is filling local hotel beds through marketing and promotion. This year, the Heritage Bowl will be played on Dec. 4, and teams will spend two nights in Corsicana hotels.
“The Heritage Bowl is proud to promote Corsicana to the world and we are ecstatic about the continued partnership and support of the Corsicana Visitors' Bureau,” said Aric Bonner, Heritage Bowl Board Chairman.
The Division II college postseason bowl game features two teams that hail from the Lone Star Conference, Great American Conference, or the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association. This fall’s scheduled tilt will be the game’s fourth, after losing last year to COVID cancellations.
In 2019, Eastern New Mexico defeated Southern Arkansas, 20-13. Eastern New Mexico arrived Thursday night, and Friday morning participated in High Five Fridays at Corsicana ISD campuses.
“This is our third bowl game, and it has been by far the best experience,” ENMU head coach Kelly Lee said moments after the final whistle.
This fall, both teams will participate in a number of local activities leading up to the game.
Princeton Media, which produced the 2019 broadcast, recently reached an agreement with the Heritage Bowl committee to air the game for the next three years. The 2019 game was available to 111 million households, according to estimates from Princeton.
“We have developed a fantastic partnership with Princeton Media Group to showcase our game and our hometown,” Bonner said. “The CVB donation allows us to continue that relationship and our plan is to amplify the message of making Corsicana a tourism destination by utilizing these funds to enhance all of our media partnerships in the digital spectrum.
“We appreciate the trust of the CVB and are honored to have their continued support.”
