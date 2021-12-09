featured High Point Church hosts Christmas celebration From Staff Reports Dec 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Celebrate Jesus' birthday at High Point Church, 1700 N. 45th in Corsicana, Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.Enjoy finger foods and fellowship to follow the program. The event also offers a great place for photo. Tags Celebration High Point Church Christianity Christmas Birthday Fellowship Finger Food Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries ABBIE, June Trent SUMMERALL RICHARDS, Gail SHORT, Alvin LeRoy HATTEN, Kathleen Apr 17, 1943 - Dec 4, 2021 DURR, Robert Aug 21, 1947 - Nov 29, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChase ends in Navarro County with three arrestsUPDATE: Corsicana robbery suspect found hiding in atticReports: Mark Cuban buys Navarro County town of MustangUPDATE: Corsicana police arrest armed robbery suspectOklahoma man dedicates lake to Billy Joe ShaverDPS seeks help identifying hit and run driverPHOTOS: Festival of Lights Christmas ParadeFriendship Towers evacuated due to fire alarmLane Brown Toy Run benefits county familiesSanta drops special mailboxes in Corsicana Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
