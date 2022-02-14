Alex Williams, coach of the 1968 Jackson High School Bears state champion football team and first Black principal of Corsicana High School passed away peacefully Jan. 30 in Waco. He was 88 years old. His funeral service was Feb. 11.
Williams devoted his entire career to the field of education. He began his career in Lockhart as a coach and teacher. He then spent 34 years as an educator in Corsicana.
Former Corsicana Athletic Director Sam Thompson spoke highly of his friend and colleague following his passing.
“Words are inadequate to describe this giant of a man,” Thompson said. He was an outstanding teacher, coach, principal, leader in the educational field. He was brilliant, smart, and could quote so many things by memory. Inadequate words because he was so much more. He was my friend, colleague, mentor, and a close friend of my entire family. He was a true Christian and I will see him on the other side of Jordan. I loved Mr. Alex Williams. God bless his family.”
Williams left a lasting impact, not only on his peers, but his students as well. Former librarian and Corsicana High School class of 1979 graduate Rowena Green Winfrey shared her thoughts upon learning of his death.
“Coach Williams was one of the greatest men I have ever known,” she said. “He was my junior counselor at CHS, but from my first day on campus, he became my friend. For four years he was a guiding light, a listening ear, and a wonderful Spades partner! Even after graduation, he was always someone I wanted to see every time I set foot on campus. My prayers are with his family, may Coach rest in sweetest peace.”
Corsicana ISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost said Williams was an inspiration and role model for the district.
“Everyone had the highest regard for him as he exemplified the Tiger Spirit, expecting and requiring excellence in the classroom and the community,” she said.
According to his obituary, Williams was born September 27, 1933, in Waco. He graduated from A.J. Moore High School in Waco and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Paul Quinn, an M.S., and M.E. from Prairie View A & M University. While at Paul Quinn, he met his late wife Esther and the two married May 31, 1958. They had one son, Larry.
Williams spent four years in the United States Navy, was a Korean War vet, and was honorably discharged.
After retiring, he ran for and was successfully elected as a Waco ISD School Board member. He served Waco ISD for 13 years before ultimately retiring in 2013. He dedicated his career not only to his students but to the equality of education for all students in Waco.
During a 2012 Juneteenth dedication ceremony at Bear Field, Williams spoke of the Corsicana community and what it meant to him.
“I came to Corsicana on my way to somewhere else, but met up with such wonderful people that I stayed over 30 years,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.