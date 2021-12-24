Chloe Childers, a creative Corsicana High School student, was announced as the 2021 Corsicana ISD holiday card contest winner.
Designs were submitted to art teachers across the district, and the selected artist was presented with an award and recognized as the official CISD holiday card designer.
“There were so many fantastic entries for this contest. We received submissions from our elementary campuses to our high school. I appreciate the participation from the art teachers and parents who had their students enter,” said Aimee Kasprzyk, CISD Fine Arts Director.
Childers is a senior at Corsicana High School and crafts her work under the instruction of art teacher Professor Collins. “We accepted all art mediums, allowing students to embrace their creativity. It was exciting to see the talent our students possess,” Kasprzyk explained. “Her detailed illustration is what set her apart from the other submissions.”
Dr. Frost, Superintendent of Schools and Board of Trustees, recognized Childers’ design during the December 6, 2021, board meeting. She was awarded a gift card and framed artwork of her design. The final illustration will be used as the design for the cards distributed by CISD Central Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.