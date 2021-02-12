Award winning singer and songwriter and former Navarro College Bulldog, Brandon Hixson, will release his eighth solo album, “Time Marches On” Friday, Feb. 12.
Hixson is an accomplished singer and songwriter specializing in Contemporary Christian music and has been actively involved in music since 2000.
He graduated from East Texas Baptist University with a degree in All-Level Music Education in 2001. Brandon received his Master’s Degree in Worship Leadership from Dallas Baptist University in 2018.
He is the recipient of several music awards including two Akademia Awards and an Independent Music Award. Brandon has shared the stage with many notable Christian artists including Mercy Me, Third Day, Anthony Evans and Jason Castro.
Hixson has written and recorded over 100 songs and has produced 18 albums. His YouTube channel has over four million views.
He serves as the Worship Pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Ennis Texas where he and his wife Karen and their two children, Caleb and Caylin all reside.
His latest album, features nine new songs, and also includes a version of his song “Autumn Fall” recorded by a live orchestra in London.
His single, “Rhythm From The Stereo” was featured on Shine FM’s Radio segment Under The Radar earlier this year.
The album will be available on all major downloading platforms including iTunes and Spotify.
For more on Hixson and his music, visit www.brandonhixson.com
