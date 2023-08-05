By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
Joann Pierson runs a special home.
Located at 627 W. Collin Street, the House of Refuge provides sanctuary for those who need a second chance to start over. Pierson has been the House Manager for the shelter since November of 2007, before moving to Corsicana in 2008. The shelter itself, a former residence quietly nestled across the street from Super 1 Foods, has been there since 1985.
The shelter is partnered with Compassion Corsicana, a “resource to connect residents to services within the organization and throughout the county,” according to their website.
Pierson found the time to join the shelter to be right. Prior to joining the House of Refuge, she was a certified pharmacy technician. Before that, she worked at the State Home, with Head Start, and assisted with disabled adults. Those experiences of being there for others led her to help transform the lives of single women, mothers, and their children, by helping them reach their potential.
“It’s not a job,” Pierson said. “It is a blessing. It’s an opportunity to minister to other people. So that’s what I look at first: It is a ministry, then an opportunity, then a blessing, then a job.”
The residents of the House of Refuge live in the home on a month to month basis, with no fees or rent during their stay. There is no time limit on staying, and women can return to reside in the home up to three times.
After an application is filled out and the candidate is interviewed and accepted, goals are set to reach every week, such as organizing documentation or applying for housing, self-sufficiency in personal care, and building structure by meeting curfews. As the shelter is faith-based, residents are encouraged to go to church.
Meetings are every Wednesday, where the women can celebrate recovery in Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings. Working on plans with case managers is another option. Pierson meets with each women once a week, though she visits the home every day for support and encouragement. Women stay an average of three to six months, but can stay longer.
“It’s a good program,” Pierson said. “We’ve had a lot of success stories, and that’s something that’s very fulfilling to me is to hear back from women who were here last year, five years ago that I still keep in touch with, and just want me to know the progress they’ve made.”
“I had a phone call last week,” she continued. “From a woman that left three years ago. She left too soon. She wasn’t ready, but she thought she was, and she actually called me one day from a borrowed phone at a park… in another city. And was just down on her luck, but she called to say that she had a car, she had a great job, and she was really appreciative for the things she learned while she was at this ministry. That was a great feeling to know they retain some of this they are taught here.”
For that reason, Pierson has created a home atmosphere at the shelter with the intention of providing unconditional love. In giving a tour of the residence, there was an inviting living room with big couches, a television, and a fireplace. The main hallway holds a schedule board for important appointments and assigned household chores. The dining area held a large table where all residents could sit and eat together. The kitchen holds multiple refrigerators where each women gets their own personal appliance and pantries to store shared and individual goods.
Going outside to the backyard, a new play area was built in November of 2022. Volunteers assist with care and upkeep of the shelter and its responsibilities.
“It’s amazing how giving Corsicana is,” Pierson said. “They really step up.”
The recovery found within the House of Refuge is not purely practical and spiritual. During the holiday season, there is an extra focus on the emotional and sentimental.
The Christmas season provides a sense of family atmosphere many of these women and their children have not previously experienced.
The shelter decorates for December with a beautiful tree, and does several Christmas activities. By the end of November, churches and donors call into the shelter to adopt an adult, a child, or a family. Residents and their children each prepare a Christmas list with 10 items of a reasonable price, and receive desired items from their list. A local anonymous restaurant provides the tenants a catered Christmas dinner.
“To see the faces on these kids, it just… gets to me,” Pierson said, smiling. “There was one girl last year that wanted a big stuffed teddy bear. She wanted a huge one. So I didn’t bring it out until we were almost done.”
“It’s just exciting. I don’t want them to ever think ‘Oh, the Christmas at the shelter was sad.’ I want them to think it was one of the best they ever had. To bring joy to those little faces… that’s so cool.”
The shelter also celebrates each resident’s birthdays. Pierson said for some of these women, this is the first time they’ve ever received a birthday cake.
At request, Pierson introduced two of the residents: Miss Regan and Miss Becky (all of the women, including Pierson, greet each other as “Miss.”). The women are friendly, and agreed to be in a photo for the Daily Sun.
“We just want them to feel loved,” Pierson said of her residents. “I want them to feel love, unconditional, and know that God has a plan for you. If they can go away with that, I feel like we at Compassion have done our job.”
Pierson paused for a moment before smiling and laughing.
“You can tell I like my job, can’t you?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.