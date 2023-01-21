Hometown Medical Associates in Corsicana hosted a grand opening Thursday afternoon for its new location at 106 South Beaton, in Corsicana.
Charles Dunnahoe, is a nurse practitioner and owner of the new building. He and his wife Alyssa, provided a tour of the new facility.
“I love the new space and it’ll be great be able to help more people,” he said.
The new building has seven exam rooms, and a room dedicated for prenatal care as well as space that’ll be shared by an esthetician and a massage therapist.
There is also a lab for blood work, and rooms for staff and students who will work with Dunnahoe
He said the new location and expansion provide opportunity to serve more people.
“We have been in Corsicana at 115 W. Collin St. for several years,” he said.
A Taco Station food truck provided free tacos for those who stopped by.
Main Street and Tourism Director Amy Tidwell congratulated Dunnahoe and his wife on the move.
“It’s always great to have another outstanding business in Downtown Corsicana,” she said.
Hometown Medical Associates was awarded the Outstanding Innovator Award, in 2022 as part of the Governor’s Small Business Series held last November in Corsicana.
