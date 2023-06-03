Warehouse Living Arts Center is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated production of Honky Tonk Hissy Fit: A Doublewide, Texas Sequel, the third installment in the uproarious comedy series opening June 6 and running through June 11.
Returning to the stage are many beloved cast members from past WLAC productions of Doublewide, Texas and A Doublewide, Texas Christmas, promising audiences an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.
Written by the renowned trio of Jones, Hope, and Wooten, "Honky Tonk Hissy Fit" takes us back to the colorful world of Doublewide, Texas, where the eccentric residents find themselves tangled up in hilarious misadventures once again. Under the direction of Jay Jones, with the assistance of Rachel Williams, the talented cast and crew are working tirelessly to bring this riotous production to life.
Performance dates for Honky Tonk Hissy Fit: A Doublewide, Texas Sequel are as follows:
June 6, 8, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m.
June 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket reservations can be made online at thewlac.com. If you need assistance making your reservations call 903-872-5421, or come in person to the Box Office, located at 119 W. Sixth Ave., Corsicana. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m.
"We are incredibly excited to bring the residents of Doublewide, TX back to the WLAC main stage," said John Kaiser III, the executive director of the Warehouse Living Arts Center. "This hilarious comedy, combined with the incredible talent of our cast and crew, guarantees an evening of laughter and joy that audiences won't soon forget. It is an honor to have Jay Jones come back to the Doublewide director’s chair for this sequel that is sure to leave you in stitches!"
For more information and updates about Honky Tonk Hissy Fit: A Doublewide, Texas Sequel, or any other upcoming productions, classes, and exhibits, please visit the Warehouse Living Arts Center website at thewlac.com. Stay connected with Warehouse Living Arts Center on social media for behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, announcements, and more @theWLAC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Warehouse Living Arts Center:
Warehouse Living Arts Center Theatre & Gallery is a vibrant community theater located in historic downtown Corsicana, TX. Dedicated to enriching the local community through the arts, WLAC has been entertaining audiences with high-quality productions since its inception over fifty years ago. From comedies to dramas, musicals to original works, WLAC showcases the immense talent of its performers and brings stories to life on stage.
