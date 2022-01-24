The Corsicana and Navarro Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Hood Service Company building, Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1503 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Corsicana. In additional to its air conditioning and electrical services, the new showroom now offers appliances, grills, stereos and more.
Hood Service Company celebrates grand opening
- Daily Sun photo/Tricia Davis
