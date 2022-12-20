The Hope Center hosted a holiday open house and ribbon cutting at its new location Thursday at 3124 W. State Highway 22 in Corsicana, across from the hospital.
The Hope Center educates, supports and empowers women facing unplanned pregnancies with compassionate and professional medical care.
“As we hosted our Hope Center Holiday Open House and Ribbon Cutting I was amazed to see the turnout and support from the community,” said Lauren Venable Executive Director, Hope Center Corsicana. “I’m honored to do this with the people that surrounded me including board members, staff, friends, volunteers and my boys. The Lord has done great and mighty things through Hope Center of Corsicana. It started long before I was part of it and will continue long after my tenure but I am blessed to be a part of it in the here and now.”
For more information call 903-872-2881 or email director@hopecorsicana.com.
On the Net: www.hopecentercorsicana.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.