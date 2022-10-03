The Hope Center is hosting a community-wide garage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3124 W. State Highway 22 in Corsicana.
Items for sale include furniture, clothing, home décor and household accessories.
Donations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 3. All proceeds will go to benefit the Hope Center.
“We are excited to host our first fundraiser garage sale,” said Lauren Venable, Hope Center Executive Director. “We have gotten a good response so far.”
The Hope Center educates, supports and empowers women facing unplanned pregnancies with compassionate and professional medical care.
For more information call 903-872-2881 or email director@hopecorsicana.com.
On the Net: www.hopecentercorsicana.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.