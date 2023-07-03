By Christy Mejia Huffman – Special to the Corsicana Daily Sun
In Part One of the Corsicana Daily Sun series on “Hope for a New Home,” we looked at the growing need for a new space for The Humane Society of Navarro County to operate in. For about the past 15 years, the non-profit has been able to utilize space donated by Bill Maupin at Today Homes on Seventh Avenue.
The Humane Society of Navarro County office manager and board member Erin Abay said they are hoping to add to their services. Currently, they help sign people up and schedule low-cost spaying and neutering for cats and dogs.
Abay said, “Last year we spent $92,000 on surgeries. Just halfway into 2023, Abay says they have spent around $65,000 so far.
The Humane Society of Navarro County is grateful to Dr. Waylon Ivie at Animal Care Clinic and the doctors at Rogers Veterinary Clinic. HSNC works with both offices to schedule the discounted surgeries. They work on a sliding scale but the costs for neutering are generally around $30 and for spaying around $50.
Board member Julie Maupin notes that, “Because local vets have other clients, their pets come first. So sometimes it costs more because animals in heat need to go first.”
In searching for their new home, The Humane Society of Navarro County hopes to expand the services they offer to include low-cost vaccinations, microchipping, flea and heart worm treatment. HSNC board member Shanda Vance also hopes they can offer no or low-cost training sessions for dogs. “Let’s take care of behavior problems that keep dogs from being kept in their homes,” said Vance.
The Humane Society Navarro County also helps people struggling to feed their cats and dogs. They run a program called Ducky’s Pet Food Friday. The name comes from Abay’s well known 10-year-old Shih-tzu who is a bit of a Facebook superstar; even appearing on People magazine online. On the first Friday of each month, they give out about 1900 lbs. of cat and dog food.
“My biggest goal is to keep pets with their owners. If I can help with supplemental meals and the pet stays with their owner, then I’m happy,” said Abay. Ahead of First Fridays, about seven to ten volunteers gather to break down large bags of food into 5.5 pound bags to hand out. The food giveaway starts at 10 a.m. at Fullerton-Garrity Park and ends when all the food is gone…which is about 20 minutes later. Abay noted that the budget for Food Friday could nearly double this year over last year.
“We expect to spend $12,000 to $15,000. Last year’s cost was about $8,000,” said Abay.
Lisa Inana receives dog food assistance. She has a soft heart when it comes to strays and has taken in many dumped pets.
“God puts it on my heart to help animals and people,” said Inana. The pet food program requires residents to show that they live in Navarro County.
Humane Society Treasurer Kristen Hays said, “If they have applied for spaying or neutering and not followed up with surgery, then they can no longer receive the benefit of free pet food.”
Abay thinks it’s important that donors know she raises funds separately for Ducky’s Food Fridays.
“Not a penny is taken away from the funds for spaying and neutering,” said Abay.
The ideal new home for the Humane Society would include up to an acre of land close to or in the city.
Hays said, “Ideally, we’d like to build, so it can be set it up the way we need it.”
It’s also important to be close to or in the city because many of their clients come in on foot or bike. They are hoping someone with a parcel of land or just the right property might come forward and want to sell or donate to a good cause.
The Humane Society is always accepting donations of money, cat and dog food or other pet items. Maupin wants people to know they try to be good stewards with the money raised, “About 87 cents of every dollar donated goes to help spay or neuter a cat or dog.”
If you would like to reach the Human Society of Navarro County, please call 903-875-1060, find them on Facebook, email at admin@thehsnc.org or visit their website www.thehsnc.org.
