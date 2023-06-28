By Christy Mejia Huffman
Bursting at the seams. The pet population normally explodes this time of year resulting in many abandoned dogs and cats. It’s why the work of the Humane Society of Navarro County is so important.
Board member Julie Maupin, who has been volunteering for 20 years, said “I have never seen this many dumped animals. Animals cannot be spayed or neutered fast enough. More just keep showing up.”
With these problems, the Humane Society of Navarro County has found itself on the hunt for a new home to better serve the community. The organization has been operating for about 15 years out of a small, donated space on the Today Homes lot on Seventh Avenue.
Office Manager and board member Erin Abay is putting out the call to find a new place.
“Right now, we are getting the most requests for spays and neuters in the nine years that I’ve worked here,” Abay said.
Not to mention that the Humane Society would like to expand the services they offer.
Abay added, “We have to have our own space. Our board meetings are cramped. We want to open more opportunities.”
Maupin agreed saying, “We’d love to be able to do low- cost vaccinations, microchipping, and provide flea and heart worm treatment. Right now, we have no place for this.”
The Humane Society is a non-profit organization. While they work alongside the Corsicana Animal Shelter, they operate separately. Abay receives a small paycheck, but works with an all- volunteer staff. Their current services include assisting with low-cost spaying and neutering. Additionally, they run “Ducky’s Pet Food Friday” each First Friday of the month.
The organization is looking for about an acre of land in and around Corsicana.
Human Society Treasurer Kristen Hays said, “Ideally, we’d like to build, so it can be set it up the way we need it. We also feel like we need to be close to the city limits. We have a lot of clients who travel on bicycle or foot.”
The Humane Society has some funds to purchase the land. Another option they are open to would be land with a building already on it. The real estate market has been tough so finding what they need has been a journey. They are hoping someone with a parcel of land or just the right property might come forward and want to sell or donate for a good cause.
The Humane Society is always accepting donations of money, cat and dog food or other pet items. Maupin wants people to know they try to be good stewards with the money raised,
“About 87 cents of every dollar goes to help spay or neuter a cat or dog,” she said.
In this two part series for The Corsicana Daily Sun, we’ll follow up with the specifics of how The Humane Society of Navarro County is helping the people and pets of Navarro County.
If you would like to reach the Human Society of Navarro County, please call 903-875-1060, find them on Facebook, email at admin@thehsnc.org or visit their website www.thehsnc.org.
