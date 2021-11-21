Hope Pantry Ministry gives away free food boxes from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday. Reserve boxes by 3 p.m. Monday so they can prepare your box for pickup Tuesday. Call sister Franks at 469-438-4737. Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church 621 E. First Ave. Corsicana.
Hope Pantry Ministry gives away food boxes
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral service for Otis C. Harrison, Jr., 47, formerly of Oakwood, passed away November 6, 2021 in Cypress, CA. Viewing will be on, Monday, November 22 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 23, at True Vine DOXA Center, Fairfie…
Cora Heart Crether, 64 of Palestine, died on November 10th in Tyler. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Grapeland. Burial will follow in Golden Gate Cemetery in Grapeland. The viewing will be friday from 10 to 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home Pales…
Charlie Colter, Jr. 89 died November 11th in Crockett. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at United Pentecostal Church in Crockett. Burial will follow in Stanton Thomas in Crockett. Emanuel Funeral in Crockett will handle funeral arrangements.
Vivian Marie White, 64 died on November 10th in Dallas. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at New Life Bible Fellowship in Dallas. Burial will follow in Laurel Land Cemetery in Dallas. Emanuel Funeral Home in Corsicana will handle funeral arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Corsicana police identify suspects in Friday shooting on 287
- In Case You Missed It: Corsicana Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 19
- Jury convicts man of sexual assault, other charges
- Crash claims life of UT Health paramedic in Hunt County
- 100 Club of Navarro County names officer of the year
- Football player, coach, mentor Jacobs passes away at 82
- Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings
- County Judge announces for re-election
- GC Girls Basketball: Mildred rips Cameron Yoe in season opener
- Corsicana Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.