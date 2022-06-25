Hope To Go Food Pantry
Distributes from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays
and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
The first and third week of each month
5502 S US Hwy 287, Mildred
As a newly approved Community Partner Agency, Hub of Compassion Corsicana and the North Texas Food Bank, Hope To Go Food Pantry is set to host its first distribution day Saturday, June 25 serving its neighbors in the rural areas of Navarro County.
A ministry of Mildred Baptist Church, Hope To Go got off the ground after new pastor Jonathan Cobb was praying someone would come along and take the lead on a new food pantry.
Paula Neff said she and her husband moved to the area around two years prior and found a new church home in Mildred Baptist. She had previously operated a food pantry at her former church in Red Oak.
“I prayed about it and the next time he asked for someone to take the lead I said I would like to put myself out there,” she said. “Before I could finish my sentence the room broke into applause. I was only going to offer to help but I inherited the entire project!”
Neff, who worked in the restaurant business for 17 years, already had a background in food ordering, storage and health regulations.
She said she worked with the North Texas Food Bank to get certified, trained and set up to distribute food to the community.
In addition to food staples, Hope To Go can also provide personal hygiene items to those in need.
“Those items we have to buy,” Neff said. “So that’s where we can use donations, for things the food bank does not cover.”
Neff said monetary donations also go toward paper products and, thanks to the generosity of donors and grants, the pantry has been able to add refrigeration units and office equipment, including computers and a printer.
The food pantry is accepting applications and requires proof of income and information on members of each household. All Navarro County residents are eligible to apply.
“If someone in need comes to our door, they will not be turned away,” Neff said. “But the next time they will have to come back and fill out the paperwork.”
Drive-ups are welcome for Saturday’s grand opening but should be prepared to fill out an application and show proof of income.
Neff said she has plenty of people to help with daily operations but really needs volunteers who are able to do heavy lifting.
Cobb said he hopes to serve more than food to the community surrounding his church.
“The food is secondary to the hope and inspiration we hope to bring to this county, which it desperately needs right now,” he said. “Ministries changed during the pandemic, we have to reach out and find ways to impact our community and this is a need many have.”
Cobb said his whole church is behind the pantry and everyone has been on board from conception to fruition.
“God has blessed us with everything we’ve needed,” he said. “And we want to turn around and pass those blessings on.”
To sign up:
Call 903-303-2402
Email: HopeToGo@DiscoverMildred.org
On the Net: DiscoverMildred.org/HopeToGo
You may already qualify if:
* You are on food stamps
* You get Social Security benefits
* Your kids get free lunch at school
* You are a senior citizen
* You have an emergency such as a death in the family or a refrigerator goes out
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.