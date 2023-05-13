Friends, family and coworkers gathered Tuesday for a hot dog lunch, across from the Navarro County Courthouse, to welcome home DPS Trooper Curtis Putz who was critically injured Jan. 31, when another car slid into his patrol vehicle while Putz was investigating another auto accident on Interstate Highway 45 in Navarro County during icy conditions.
Injured Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz of Navarro County returned home April 21, after being in Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas for 81 days.
A Go Fund Me account has been created to benefit the Putz family:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dps-officer-curtis-putz-and-family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.