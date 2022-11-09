Hot dog.jpg

All are invited ­to celebrate Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Deb & Fred’s Frankfurter Festivities. Hotdogs and everything that goes with it. Special guest speaker Jim Greene. Held at the Senior Activity Center 919 W. Park Ave. For more information contact Deb Miller, Pioneer Village 903-654-4846 or Fred Biltz Senior Activity Center 903-654-4980.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you