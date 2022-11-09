All are invited to celebrate Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Deb & Fred’s Frankfurter Festivities. Hotdogs and everything that goes with it. Special guest speaker Jim Greene. Held at the Senior Activity Center 919 W. Park Ave. For more information contact Deb Miller, Pioneer Village 903-654-4846 or Fred Biltz Senior Activity Center 903-654-4980.
featured
Hot dog lunch honors veterans today at Senior Center
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Corsicana Police: Domestic dispute ends in death
- Navarro College Foundation presents 2023 Dancing for Our Stars couples
- GC Football Scoreboard
- GC Football: Wortham edges Dawson 48-40
- Navarro County early voting results
- GC Football: Tigers lose final game 35-28
- See Texas statewide polling results
- GC Football Playoffs Preview: Blooming Grove faces Bells (again) in the bi-district round
- GC Football: Kerens comes back to claim a spot in the playoffs
- Navarro County unofficial voting results
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.