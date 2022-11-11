The Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department hosted a free hot dog lunch Wednesday to honor veterans at the Senior Activity Center.
Deb & Fred’s Frankfurter Festivities included all the fixings, fellowship and a somber message from guest speaker and United States Army retiree Jim Greene.
Greene, who began his career in the 1970s, talked about the sense pride that comes along with service to our country and the dishonor he felt from the public during the Vietnam War era.
He said he tells young people considering the service that it is a hard life, being away from their families, but is rewarding with benefits such as health insurance and paid college tuition.
Greene said Veterans Day is a time to not just thank veterans, but to think about the fallen men and women who gave all so we may enjoy our many freedoms.
Other veterans in attendance included Abner Hyden, U.S. Army, Bill Roberts, U.S. Navy and Charles Liles, Army National Guard.
