By Erin Abay - Special to the Corsicana Daily Sun
We have officially hit the Dog Days of Summer… and since we live in Texas we know this hot weather will extend well beyond August. With record setting heat and humidity, humans aren’t the only ones suffering in this heat. Our four-legged (and winged) friends are HOT!
Most pet owners are aware of common sense tactics to keep their dogs and cats cool, but sometimes the signs, symptoms and preventatives of heat exhaustion aren’t so obvious. With temperatures routinely above 100 degrees, here are some ways to help our pets stay cool and safe!
Dogs & Cats:
While Fido loves going for walks, and Fluffy loves sunbathing on the porch, doing so during a hot summer can quickly become dangerous.
Let’s explore the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat Exhaustion:
This is when your pet’s body temperature is above 102 degrees. Your dog may experience panting, have little to no desire to play, and overall mild fatigue.
Heat Stroke:
This is when your pet’s body temperature is above 105 degrees. Your pet may experience severe panting, dark red OR pale gums, confusion, diarrhea, thick saliva, and rapid pulse. THIS IS AN EMERGENCY. If your pet is experiencing these symptoms you will need to head to the nearest veterinary clinic while placing cool, wet towels on their body. Heat stroke can become deadly very quickly.
Now that we know the symptoms of severe overheating in pets, it’s great to know ways to prevent this emergency from happening in the first place.
Walks: During the heat, it is best to limit outdoor walks to the early morning hours. Remember to always use the back of your hand to test the temperature of the pavement; if it is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your pet’s paws.
Fresh Water & Water Fountains: Providing clean, fresh water for dogs and cats is a great way to keep your pets hydrated. Cats are naturally dehydrated and do not drink enough water. Adding in a pet water fountain into your home can encourage our feline friends to drink more. I prefer stainless steel fountains over plastic, as they are easier to clean. You can find many, affordable options at places likes Amazon and Chewy.
Food: Because cats don’t get enough water, it is smart to switch their food from dry to wet during the hot months. Wet food can contain up to 60 percent water and will help them get the extra fluids they need. If you have outdoor/feral cats, you can try putting wet food in the fridge, so it is cold when served.
*note, some cats are picky and will always prefer room temperature food*.
Treats: Providing fresh, cold treats to dogs during the summer is a fun way to keep them cool. Freezing watermelon chunks is a yummy, pet safe treat. You can also freeze low sodium, fat-free chicken or beef broth in an ice cube tray. There are dog specific ice cream treats available at the supermarket like Purina’s “Frosty Paws” (human ice cream is NOT safe for pets, only use dog specific ice cream).
Grooming and Brushing: Keeping long haired pets groomed and brushed can help them regulate their body temperature better. However, do NOT shave the coats of long-haired dogs like huskies, collies, etc. Their fur acts as a protectant against the sun and helps regulate their body temp. Keeping them brushed and free from excess hair will help keep them comfortable.
Feral Cats: Feral cats that stay outside 24/7 deserve some help to stay cool. Refilling water bowls with cold water a few times a day, adequate shade and cooling mats can help. Cooling mats are typically a sturdy gel mat that helps cats cool off (dogs appreciate them, too!). Letting cats have access to a porch or umbrella can help them cool off. If you have an outdoor fan on your porch, Fluffy would enjoy it being turned on for extra air flow. Any outdoor cat houses need to have proper ventilation.
Swimming: Some dogs love to swim and this can provide them with a nice way to cool off. However, there needs to be proper supervision when pets are enjoying any body of water. If your pets have been in a swimming pool it’s best to wash them off with a hose after they are done. This helps get chlorine and other chemicals off their fur. If they are playing in a lake or ocean, it is imperative that they do not drink the water. Ingesting too much salt water can become deadly, and many lakes can have harmful bacteria. Please check your local lake/river warnings BEFORE letting your pet swim in the water, as toxic blue-green algae that is highly deadly is quite common, especially in the summer months.
Backyard Birds: If you’re like me, you enjoy watching our feathered friends in the backyard. They also suffer in this heat and providing them with bird baths is a wonderful way to help them out. Make sure you change the water every day. It is also helpful to provide them with high quality food during the summer. Many foods like bread and corn can make their body temperature rise, so providing them with good quality seeds and fruit/nut blends help keep them cooler.
If you think your pet is experiencing heat exhaustion, here are some ways to help cool them down.
Wet towels with cool water and put it on their bodies. Do NOT use freezing cold or ice water when trying to cool down a pet. The goal is to gradually lower their body temperature. Using freezing cold water can cause them to go into shock.
Wetting their paws, chest and belly is the best way to cool them down. You can also put a cool, wet towel over their head. Pets sweat through their feet, so cooling them down there will help get them comfortable, quicker.
If you have rubbing alcohol on hand, you can spray the alcohol on their paws and inner ear flaps. Be careful when doing this to not get it in their eyes, but the rubbing alcohol will evaporate quickly and get air flow going.
When dealing with a heat emergency, it is best to take your pet’s temperature rectally. If you plan on doing outdoor activities with your pet, it is smart to have a thermometer on hand in case an emergency was to arise.
Keep your veterinarian’s information on hand. The contact info for our local/nearby vet clinics are as follows:
Animal Care Clinic
903-872-4762
Corsicana Veterinary Clinic
903-874-7226
Rogers Animal Hospital
903-872-6655
Veterinary Medical Center of Athens (formally known as Morton’s)
903-675-5708
(they are open 7 days a week)
Animal Emergency Hospital of Mansfield
817-473-7838
In conclusion, the best way to keep your pets safe in this heat is to keep them inside. Once the summer heat is over and we can enjoy fall temperatures, regular outdoor activity can resume. For now let’s keep those cats cool and those dogs not so hot!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.