A house fire Sunday evening on West Highway 22 displaced two women and left three dogs dead.
Multiple Volunteer Fire Departments, Corsicana Fire Rescue, Corsicana Police, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office and Texas DPS responded to the structure fire around 7:30 p.m. just inside the Corsicana city limits.
Corsicana Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen said the fire started around 7 p.m. while the occupants were away from the home and, upon their return, they saw flames coming from the roof.
The structure was a complete loss and the cause is still under investigation.
Traffic on Hwy 22 was shut down for over an hour, while emergency service vehicles accessed the scene.
Witness shared their stories Monday morning on social media:
“It was horrible,” Katya Butler said. “We live past the high school and we could see how massive and hot it was burning. Hoping everyone got out safely!”
“This was right around the corner from us,” Carolyn Ferg Lampier said. “It was an inferno. Thank you, Corsicana law enforcement and Fire Rescue for getting the job done.”
