The House of Refuge Church of God in Christ is hosting the gospel singing group Three Men from the East Texas Gin at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at 409 FM 709 East in Dawson. For tickets and more information, email: puckettd55@gmail.com.
House of Refuge COGIC to host gospel performance in Dawson
- From Staff Reports
