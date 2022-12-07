Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth T. Howell celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Nov. 26, 2022. They were married in 1947.
Howells celebrate 75th wedding anniversary
- Courtesy photo Cindy Burch
