Members of the Hubbard Lions Club are hosting a Sweetheart Dinner Saturday, Feb. 12. The evening begins at 6 p.m. at the Haralson Family Life Center, 208 Northwest Second St. in Hubbard.
The Haralson Center will be decorated with a Valentine theme for this special occasion. The cost is $15 per person and includes the evening meal catered by Katharine and Marvin Matthys.
Arrive a little early as there will be a raffle with an array of unique gifts to take a chance on. During the evening there will also be an auction and those in attendance will have an opportunity to bid on the beautiful quilt made by Jac Jarvis Kilgo.
Kilgo has donated the quilt to the Lions Club in memory of her two grandfathers, Ray Jarvis and Jack Keitt, who were Charter members of the original Hubbard Lions Club.
The evening would not be complete without special entertainment. Enjoy the music of “GloryBound” and Hubbard’s own country music star, Billy Roy Mitcham.
The Lions Club will appreciate your support as proceeds from this event will be used throughout the community. Each year a scholarship is awarded to a boy and girl graduating from Hubbard High School and sends children to the Children’s Lions Summer Camp. The Club can also provide eye exams and glasses for area students and other life-quality programs for youth and seniors in the community.
Tickets can be purchased at Texas Brand Insurance Agency, 107 Northeast Third St. in Hubbard. To make a reservation or for more information regarding this event, contact Eugene Fulton at 254-580-5644.
