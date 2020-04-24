The United States Coast Guard Academy recognized Logan Paul Morris of Hubbard for superior academic achievement and leadership potential.
Morris attends Hubbard High School and has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy to be sworn in as a member of the Class of 2024 on June 29.
He is the son of Paul and Heather Morris and the grandson of Gary and Chantal Murphy of Purdon, Danny and Pat Quilty of Hubbard, and Dick and Jeannette Railsback of Amarillo.
Morris will be playing both football and baseball for the Coast Guard Academy.
The United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut is an accredited college, educating future Coast Guard officers. The smallest of our nation's five military service academies, the Coast Guard Academy's Corps of Cadets represents the nation's best and brightest students, ready to serve and lead their country.
Admission to the Coast Guard Academy is highly competitive and fewer than 400 appointments are offered annually from a pool of over 2,000 applicants.
Cadets receive a full tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for a five-year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard.
