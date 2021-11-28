Hubbard will be a buzz with a city-wide Christmas celebration Saturday, Dec. 4. Here are some of the day’s highlights:
Hubbard FFA Breakfast at Civic Center
Start the day with breakfast at the Civic Center sponsored by the Hubbard FFA. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Shopping Opportunities Abound
Our shops and stores will be open and merchants invite you to come in and get acquainted. The Hubbard City Civic Center is a destination must! The Civic Center is located in downtown Hubbard on Magnolia Avenue. It is decorated for the holidays and will be filled with a variety of vendors. You can do all your Christmas shopping while in Hubbard.
Musical Entertainment at Civic Center
The Civic Center will be the site for the “God’s Kids” Christmas Program as well as other musical entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Downtown Christmas Parade
The Christmas parade will kick off at 11 a.m. This year’s theme for the Christmas parade is “Magnolias & Mistletoe.” The Waco Shriners will be here and they add a lot of excitement to the parade. Classic cars, car clubs, tractor clubs, and anyone else are all invited to participate in the parade. Participants should meet at 10 a.m. at the Old Elementary site on West 7th Street.
Santa Claus at Civic Center
Santa is making a special visit to Hubbard to visit with all area boys and girls. He will be at the Hubbard City Civic Center from Noon to 4 p.m.
Methodist Church “Sweet Shop” at Civic Center
Members of the Hubbard First United Methodist Church invite you to come by the Civic Center and shop at their “Sweet Shop.” A wide-variety of homemade candies and baked goods of all kinds will be available. You will want to “stock up” for the holiday season!
Hubbard FFA Lunch at Civic Center
Hubbard FFA students will be serving lunch at the Civic Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attend the downtown Christmas parade and then stop in for lunch!
Hubbard Garden Club Warehouse Sale
Members of the Hubbard Garden Club invite you to come to their Warehouse Sale which will be held at the Hubbard City Civic Center as part of the city-wide Magnolias and Mistletoe Christmas Celebration. Lane’s on Austin Avenue, which is an upscale shop in Waco, has donated many beautiful gift items to the Club to be used for their fundraiser. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. at the Civic Center so make plans to come early and spend the day doing your Christmas shopping in Hubbard City!
Jackpot Drawing at Civic Center
The Hubbard Chamber of Commerce is again sponsoring the “cash” jackpot drawing. First prize is $200, second prize is $100 and third prize is $50. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. at the Hubbard City Civic Center. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. You can purchase tickets at the Civic Center on Dec. 4. There is one important stipulation; you must be present to win!
Hubbard Lions Club Afghan Drawing
The drawing for the lovely afghan made by Jane Tadlock will be held on Stage at the Civic Center during Magnolias and Mistletoe. Tickets will be on sale for $1 each or 6 for 5 Dollars at the Civic Center. The Lion’s Club mottos is “We Serve.” Help support this worthy civic organization.
“Friends of Hubbard FFA” Drawing
“Friends of the Hubbard FFA” are raffling chances on two grills, a 36” Blackstone Cook Grill with 4 burners and a Traeger Cook Grill. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. Two winners will be drawn. In Hubbard, tickets can be purchased at Texas Brand Insurance, 107 NE Third Street and in Dawson at J-P-M, Inc. 100 North Gilmer. The drawing will be held on Saturday, December 4 during the Magnolias and Mistletoe Christmas Celebration at the Hubbard City Civic Center. It’s important to know that you do not have to be present to win.
“Friends of the Hubbard FFA” was formed in August 2019 to support and promote the Hubbard FFA organization and its students. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Ag Youth Scholarship Fund. Should you need additional information, you may contact Paul and Heather Morris at 254-578-1116, Paulette Fulton at 254-576-2050 or Jerry Smithey at 254-479-0257.
Hubbard Community Affairs
The Hubbard Community Affairs Association is pleased to announce its plans for the Magnolias & Mistletoe Christmas Celebration. Historic Hubbard High School, located at 300 NW 6th Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is FREE. There is always something new to see at the Museums.
To end this festive day, make plans to enjoy the music of “GloryBound” and Hubbard’s own country music star, Billy Roy Mitcham, in the Savage Room at Historic HHS. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and those attending will enjoy a wide variety of homemade soups, stews, corn breads, and mouth-watering desserts. The cost is only $10 per person. If you would like to purchase advance tickets and/or reserve a table, contact Herb Horn at 214-725-4327. This is always an enjoyable evening and it will surely put you in the holiday spirit!
This is a city-wide celebration sponsored by the Hubbard Chamber of Commerce and City of Hubbard. If you should need more information, contact the Chamber Office at 254-576-2521.
