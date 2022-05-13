Make plans to be in Hubbard for Memorial Day Weekend for a three-day weekend of activities and events May 28, 29 and 30.
Festivities will get underway Saturday morning with the Hubbard FFA serving breakfast burritos at the Hubbard City Civic Center in downtown Hubbard at 300 Magnolia Avenue.
Roger Creech and his KHBR On-The-Go Radio Show, 1560 AM, will be broadcasting from the Civic Center on Saturday morning.
After you have enjoyed breakfast, shopping opportunities will abound. Plan to visit our antique shops and stores, the many vendor booths at the Hubbard City Civic Center and of course the many garage sales that will be held throughout the city.
Historic Hubbard High School will be open on Saturday so that visitors can tour the museums, library, Gremillion Genealogy Center, and view the Berta Leon Hackney Antique Doll Exhibit. There is always something new to see and admission is free.
After you have shopped, return to the Civic Center for lunch. Hubbard FFA students will be serving lunch burritos from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Hubbard Rodeo Association is pleased to announce the 20th Annual Lone Star Rodeo will be held during the Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday May 28, the rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. and on Sunday night it will start at 7 p.m. The Mooney Holloway Arena is located on Highway 31 East. Johnny Hoyle’s Cadillac Rodeo Company is the rodeo producer. Youngsters love a rodeo and there will be plenty of events/activities for little wranglers.
The Heart of Texas CowGirls will lead the Grand Entry at each performance as well as perform during the rodeo. At the Saturday night performance, a special hospitality area with good food and entertainment will be provided for rodeo sponsors. Sponsorship enables the Association to bring a “first-class” rodeo to the city. If you are interested in being a rodeo sponsor, contact Paulette Fulton at 254-576-2050 or Brandi McCain at 254-339-8153.
The Concession Stand will be open for both performances and will be serving a variety of concession stand favorites.
The traditional patriotic downtown parade will get underway 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. The Waco Karem Shriners will be participating in the parade and they always add a lot of excitement to this event. All businesses, civic organizations, ball teams, church groups, riding clubs, car clubs, individuals with classic cars or tractors, horses, wagons, etc. are invited to have an entry in the parade. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best patriotic floats. For youngsters, there will be a decorated bicycle contest with a cash prize going to a boy and a girl with the best decorated bike that depicts the Memorial Day theme.
The Memorial Service will be held at noon following the conclusion of the parade at the Fairview Cemetery Pavilion. This is a special time to honor and pay tribute to those that died in the service of this great nation and also to honor past and present members of the armed forces. The program lasts about an hour so bring along your lawn chair. Everyone is invited to attend this special program.
If you should need additional information, contact the Hubbard Chamber of Commerce Office at 254-576-2521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.