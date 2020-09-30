Hubbard volleyball beat Axtell in three games Tuesday night, Sept. 22.
The team, coached by Ariel Bragg, enjoyed the home-court advantage, scoring 25-11, 25-19, 25-16.
#3 Jenna Lee Morris: 10 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace, 1 dig
#4 Grace Cummings: 5 kills, 1 block, 3 aces, 6 digs
#8 Gabby Serna: 5 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces
#5 Gabriella Garrett: 29 digs, 1 kill
#2 Tabby Tabors: 1 ace, 8 digs
#11 Carley MacLeod: 4 aces
#12 Naomi McKinney 4 digs
#14 Georgia Cummings: 4 digs
#7 Skyler Cummings: 1 kill
#9 Ellie Laseter: 1 ace, 1 dig
