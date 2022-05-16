The Board of Directors of the Hull Creative Arts Foundation announced the creative arts scholarship winners for 2022. Recipients will receive a $2,500 scholarship for the fall and spring semesters at the school of their choice.
Oneyda Reanna Martinez will graduate from Blooming Grove High School. She was active in all phases of high school life. Some of her many activities were one act plays, theater, set design and All Star Cast. She plans to attend Navarro College and McMurry University.
Erin Jones will graduate from Corsicana High School. She was active in the Penguin Project, acting, make up, writing plays, acting in several plays at the Warehouse Living Arts Center, dance and two theater internships this summer. She will be attending Texas A&M, Corpus Christi, majoring in theater.
The Board of Directors wishes each recipient a successful college experience.
The Hull Creative Arts Foundation scholarship is open to any graduating senior from a Navarro County High School. The student must have shown a passion throughout their high school career in the creative arts. The student must also pursue a career and major in the creative arts at a recognized college.
