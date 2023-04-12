Frank Hull, Chairman of the Hull Creative Arts Foundation announces on behalf of the HCAF Board of Directors the Hull Creative Arts Foundation creative arts scholarship winners for 2023.
“Each year the quality of students applying just keeps getting better,” Hull said. “This makes our job of selecting scholarship winners a challenge and privilege. The Hull Creative Arts Foundation scholarship is open to any graduating senior from a Navarro County High School. The student must have shown a passion throughout their high school career in the creative arts. The student must also pursue a career and major in the creative arts at a recognized college.”
$5,000 in scholarship money is split with each winner to receive $ 2,500 scholarship for the fall and spring semesters at the school of their choice.
Josie Hanna graduated from Blooming Grove High School and will attend Navarro College majoring in Art/Fine Arts.
Jack Allen graduated from Corsicana High School and will attend University of North Texas majoring in Media Arts/Films.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish each a successful college experience,” Hull said.
