The Hull Creative Arts Foundation is proud to announce the winners of the 2020 college scholarships in the creative arts.
Lexi Herrin graduated from Rice High School and plans to attend Navarro College with an emphasis in Theatre. Herrin then plans to transfer to a theatre education major. She was active in FFA, National Honor Society, 2020 class officer, One Act Play, UIL, band, art club, VASE, year book, cheer and athletics. She also participated in theatre productions with her church and performed in several plays at the Warehouse Living Arts Center.
Marie Dodds graduated from Corsicana High School and plans to attend Navarro College with an emphasis in Art and then UNT for film making. Dodds was active in band, basketball, competitive cheer, theatre, art shows, gymnastics, scenery design, Pens to Lens competition for script writing and activities at the Warehouse Living Arts Center.
Shi’Kera Nelson graduated from Corsicana High School and plans to attend Navarro College with an emphasis in Art. A talented artist, Nelson goal is to illustrate books and improve and share her creativity. She was a member of CAP, National Honor Society, participated in art shows, Miss Texas State Pageant, Peer Coach, hospitality committee and church activities.
Hull Creative Arts Foundation’s mission is to provide college scholarships for students who have a passion for, and want a career in, the creative arts. HCAF also seeks to inspire and support students to appreciate the value of the arts in their lives. Follow the Foundation on Facebook or online at www.hullcreativearts.com. For more information, email hullcreativearts@yahoo.com.
