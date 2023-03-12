Hull Creative Arts Logo.jpg

Now in its 10th year, Hull Creative Arts Foundation 2023 creative arts scholarship applications are being accepted through April 3.

$5,000 will be awarded in scholarships for up to two winners ($2,500 each).

To qualify, graduating high school seniors from a Navarro County public school pursuing a degree in the creative arts may apply. See application for full details.

Application is available from your high school creative arts instructors, school counselors,

or by emailing hullcreativearts@yahoo.com.

Your financial support to grow the creative arts scholarships is needed and appreciated.

Donate at: https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=530

Or to donate or more information use the website: www.hullcreativearts.com

Or mail it to: HCAF, PO BOX 2172, Corsicana, TX 75151

