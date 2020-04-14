The Hull Creative Arts Foundation college Creative Arts Scholarship application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Monday, May 4. There is a revised and simpler 2020 application.
Copies have been sent to area high school creative art teachers and school counselors to distribute by email to graduating seniors. The application can also be received directly from HCAF Chairman at hullcreativearts@yahoo.com
Students with a passion and history of the creative arts during their school career and wish to pursue a creative arts course of study in college may qualify and apply for a scholarship. Up to $5,000 in college scholarships will be awarded to Navarro County graduating seniors.
Completed applications can be emailed to Chairman or mailed to: HCAF, PO Box 2172, Corsicana, TX 75151. Also, email Chairman for alternative delivery. Any questions or special consideration, please contact the Chairman. Check out the foundation's website at www.hullcreativearts.com or on Facebook.
