Bring the kids, invite your friends and neighbors and enjoy an old-fashioned hymn sing held at Lakeside United Methodist Church beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
The evening will feature sing-alongs of great songs of faith with special music by community singers sprinkled in and a dessert social immediately following the music portion of the evening.
Audience members will be asked to call out the page numbers of their favorite hymns for the whole group to sing together, just as was done many years ago. We'll be using both Lakeside's hymnal and one provided by New Hope Baptist Church.
Joanna Fritz will be featured on piano, Lynnette Engelholm, Don Jones, David Grosshans, and Tex and Mary Schutz will make up the back-up band, with Betsy Metcalf and Tex Schutz doing specials.
“We hope you’ll join us as we work to keep congregational hymn singing alive and thriving for future generations,” said Mary Schutz, coordinator. “There’s nothing quite like the wonderful spirit of the old hymns and the joy we feel as we sing the songs that we've known since our childhood!”
Admission to this activity is an item or two for Carmen’s Blessing Box, the community food provision project. Canned meat, fruit, and vegetables, dried pasta, rice, soup mix, etc. are perfect items for this project.
Contact the Lakeside office at 903-599-3080 if you need more information. Lakeside United Methodist Church is located at 515 FM 416, about 12 miles east of Streetman or four miles west of the 488/416 intersection.
