The Corsicana Public Library has a full heart after a record-breaking summer season.
“We have been so gratified that the community has really embraced the library this summer! They have read a ton of books, and shown up in force to all of our events!” says library director, Dr. Marianne Wilson.
Some of the amazing statistics from this summer....
4,820 people attended library programs, an increase of 122 percent
2,740 reading logs were submitted, 31 percent more than last year
16,287 visits were made to the library in June and July
12, 838 items were checked out this summer
And 283 new library cards were issued.
The final feather in the library’s cap was the over-the-top display of love from the community.
“We came in to work on Monday and found hearts taped to our windows with the message ‘Blessed with the Best Library.” Marianne Wilson said “Being part of the library team is a labor of love, but it melts our hearts when we see that other people notice what we do.
The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the generous donations of The Friends of the Corsicana Public Library. Their next meeting is Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. and would welcome new faces interested in supporting the library and all it does for the Corsicana community.
