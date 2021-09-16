Outdoor vendor market, I.O.O.F. Trade Days, is gaining popularity as it offers crafts of all sorts including home decor, sweets, woodwork, candles, wreaths, makeup and jewelry.
I.O.O.F. Event Center hosts the flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the third Saturday and Sunday of each month with the next one scheduled for this weekend at 601 N. 45th Street in Corsicana.
Vendor spaces are still available, please email info@iooftx.org for more information.
