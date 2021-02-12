Traffic accidents due to icy road conditions were reported throughout the day Thursday on Interstate Highway 45 in Navarro County.
According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, six accidents were worked simultaneously Thursday afternoon between the 220 and 226 milepost on I-45.
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office reported a total of 109 separate accidents from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the county alone.
Officials urge drivers to please slow down if you must travel Sunday and Monday as a major winter storm is expected in the area. Dangerous cold is expected late this weekend into early next week.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of two to five inches along with bitter cold and breezy conditions in portions of north central, northeast and south central Texas.
Wind chills will drop to below zero on Monday. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org.
