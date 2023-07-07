From Staff Reports
The last Food Truck Friday of the summer season takes place tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7 at 224 E. Fifth Avenue in Downtown Corsicana.
In addition to a variety of food trucks to serve up culinary favorites, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. will feature the first foam party ever, courtesy of Bubble Boss. The foam party is part of tonight's event, and is hypoallergenic for kids.
Other activities for tonight include:
Face Painting 6:30 p.m. to-8 p.m.
Live Music 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Waterslide
Cool Zone
Open mic karaoke at the Opry - 7 p.m.
Brick Street Brewery will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as will the Corsicana Creamery in the Opry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.