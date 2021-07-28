Immaculate Conception Catholic Church hosted a co-ed soccer camp these past two weeks. Children were able to attend, learn basic soccer skills, perform drills, and compete in scrimmages. Afterward, all participants were able to attend daily mass together.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church hosts soccer camp
- From Staff Reports
