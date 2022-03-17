Members of IMPACT Navarro are encouraging teens, their parents and the community to educate themselves and others about the facts and science around drug and alcohol use and misuse during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week® March 21 through 27. The week-long health observance is organized by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
NDAFW inspires dialogue about the science of drug use and addiction among youth as a way of improving prevention and awareness of substance misuse in our own communities and nationwide. As part of the NDAFW celebration, IMPACT Navarro staff will host a college happy hour mocktail event. At this event students will compete in making creative, tasty, alcohol-free drink recipes. The student body will vote on their favorite mocktail and win a prize. This event will be used to raise awareness surrounding the dangers of underage drinking and to show young adults that you don’t need alcohol to have a fun social event.
One in four eighth graders in Texas report using alcohol, and one in nine report using marijuana, cocaine, crack or hallucinogens sometime in the past school year. While drugs can put a teenager’s health and life in jeopardy, many teens are not aware of the risks. Often when teens receive scientific facts about drugs, they make better decisions for themselves and share this information with others.
“We want teens—and their parents—to learn facts and science around substance use, alcohol misuse and addiction in order to counter myths in our culture,” said Reanna Liversage, IMPACT Waxahachie Coalition Coordinator. “There is so much misinformation that sometimes it’s hard for teens to make good, informed decisions for themselves and share accurate information with friends.”
Teens and their adult influencers can join the conversation surrounding National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week through the hashtag #drugfreegeneration and stay informed about drug and alcohol facts and events by following Drug Prevention Resources on Facebook at DPRdrugfreegeneration and on Twitter @DPRdrugfreegen.
Drug Prevention Resources, through its four IMPACT Coalitions, including IMPACT Navarro, ignites local communities to work together to protect and strengthen youth resiliency. For more information, visit drugfreegeneration.org.
