From Staff Reports
(Waxahachie, Texas) — Drug Prevention Resources’ IMPACT Navarro coalition is hosting a health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the MLK Center, located at 1114 E. Sixth Avenue.
The event will have numerous health-related vendors and will be interactive with massage, Zumba instruction, a photo booth and vision board creation. The Corsicana Fire Department will be on site and the ambulance service, Allegiance, will teach non-certified CPR and AUD. Uncle G’s Food Truck will be there serving healthy food options. The first 50 plates of food will be free to those in early attendance.
“Health and wellness are an integral part of our company’s culture that we model in our communities,” said Curran Oakley, IMPACT Navarro’s coalition coordinator. “That’s why we’re excited to bring this health fair to Corsicana so that more community members can engage in activities that promote their overall physical and mental health.”
IMPACT Navarro and its three sister coalitions in Dallas, Red Oak and Waxahachie, along with the rest of the Drug Prevention Resources staff, recently received the Prevention Organization of the Year award from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Creative and innovative programs like community health fairs and school literacy gardens are among the reasons that DPR is a shining star in North Texas.
DPR’s mission, through its four IMPACT Community Coalitions located in Dallas, Ellis and Navarro counties, is to ignite communities to work together to build and strengthen youth resilience. These coalitions are groups of community volunteers who provide public education, law enforcement and public policy strategies to prevent youth substance use and build healthy, drug-free communities. Visit drugfreegeneration.org to learn more.
